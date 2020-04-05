April 4 DHHS COVID-19 update: 81 new positive results, with 23 in Manchester; 2 more deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Saturday, April 4, 2020, DHHS announced 81 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 621 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Future updates will include additional information from those case investigations. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 55 percent being female and 46 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (26), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (4), Strafford (4), Belknap (3), Grafton (3), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (23) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Six new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 86 (13 percent) of the 621 positive cases have been hospitalized. Twenty-two of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. These were both male residents of Hillsborough County who were over 60 years old. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

NH Persons with COVID-191 621 Recovered 146 (27%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 9 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 466 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 86 (13%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 7,411 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 3,955 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 93 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,000

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.