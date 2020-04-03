Homeless man carried away by the river

MANCHESTER, NH — At 11:30 p.m. on April 2 fire crews were dispatched to the banks of the Merrimack River for the report of a man in the water.

Four engine companies, 1 ladder company, 1 rescue company with two boats from Manchester arrived to the area near the South Commercial Street boat ramp and were met there by the person who called 911 who explained what had happened. According to him a 37-year-old male had a medial emergency and, as he regained consciousness, he became confused and partially entered the water 100 yards north of the boat ramp at his encampment along the river.

The man was rescued from the river by the caller and another friend, but a short time later he reentered the river and started to swim away from shore. The man was last seen by his friends floating down the river.

Manchester Fire deployed two boats into the river and placed other companies strategically down river along the banks for searching. They were assisted by Bedford Fire which deployed one boat and NH Marine Patrol arrived and gave operational assistance.

Manchester Fire called off the search at 1:30 a.m. and was set to resume the search Friday morning, with the assistance of NH Marine Patrol and NH Fish & Game dive team.

