Bicyclist seriously injured in Gold Street crash

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to Gold Street at the intersection of John E. Devine Drive for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a white Nissan Altima and motorized bicycle.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as a 28-year-old male who did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the motorized bicycle was a 29-year-old male, also from Manchester, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Investigator Gelinas of the Traffic Unit at 603-792-5441.