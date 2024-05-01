‘Home Alone (The Middle-aged Married Guy Edition)’

O P I N I O N

NOT THAT PROFOUND

by Nathan Graziano

Although he had a creepy relationship with his sister, the English Romantic poet William Wordsworth also had a deep appreciation for solitude. Wordsworth believed that solitude was a prerequisite for the “inward eye” to summon images that bring spiritual “bliss.”

As a writer, I understand that solitude is essential to my work. I am usually alone when putting these words in front of each other, trying—and mostly failing—to find the right ones to recreate the visions I see through my inward eye.

So, needless to say, I appreciate my “alone time.”

However, the last time I lived alone—and some people never experience this—was in 2001 when I rented a second-floor apartment in a duplex in Concord. At the time, a young single guy working as a high school teacher could still afford to live by himself.

I lived alone for about a year then I moved into an apartment in Manchester with my friend, a science teacher at the same school where I taught, to save some cash by splitting the rent. Then I met my wife, and we moved in together…

The end.

But I found that the further I moved away from the experience of living alone, the more I romanticized it, washing it in nostalgia. I would fondly recall soaking in the silence and never having to pick up my stuff because it was all my stuff.

And let’s be honest: there isn’t a married person alive who never fantasizes about having their own place.

Last week, the opportunity to have my own place presented itself to me. My wife went on a vacation with her family to the Caribbean while both of our adult children are away at school. I, however, couldn’t join my wife due to my teaching responsibilities at SNHU.

So for eight straight days, I had the place to myself—my pug Buster was still here, but the house was free of humans. For eight straight days, I lived alone for the first time since 2001.

And while I certainly did enjoy the quiet of being alone in the house, and I enjoyed the freedom of being able to come and go as I please—although my wife and I have never suffocated one another—I was also reminded of the bad habits I had developed when there was no one looking out for me.

For example, my diet went to Hell the second my wife’s plane left the tarmac. I don’t think I consumed a vegetable all week, eating once a day, and whatever that meal consisted of, it was either frozen or prepared by someone else.

I also noticed that with no one to wake me up in the morning by moving around the house, I slept like a hibernating bear, some days not leaving bed until 1 p.m.

And I genuinely missed my wife’s company. The one thing I forgot about being alone is that it can get lonely. While solitude is magnificent when you’re seeking it out, it can feel pretty isolating when you’re not.

My good friend Billy Squier, the rock star and poet, captured the sentiment perfectly in his song “Lonely Is the Night,” when he wrote: “Lonely is the night/ When you find yourself alone.”

Wordsworth would’ve been proud.

It might be another 23 years—if ever—until I live alone again. One never knows. But the nostalgia through which I used to imagine living alone in that “inward eye,” that’s gone now.

Send fan mail (or other constructive criticism) to ngrazio5@yahoo.com