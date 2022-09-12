Monday’s weather: Cloudy and muggy for the most part, high of 82

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
High pressure to our north and a warm front to our south will produce more clouds than sun with somewhat of a muggy feel. Humid conditions with showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 12-Sept. 16
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Lots of clouds.
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Near 80.
Surf height: Around 4 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 07:30 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 01:26 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee