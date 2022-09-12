Monday’s weather: Cloudy and muggy for the most part, high of 82

Monday, September 12, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

High pressure to our north and a warm front to our south will produce more clouds than sun with somewhat of a muggy feel. Humid conditions with showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 12-Sept. 16

Today: More clouds than sun and humid. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy with less humidity. High 79 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 69 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny and cool. High 68 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

After Tuesday a start of a long dry spell through next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Lots of clouds.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Near 80.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 07:30 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 01:26 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph in the morning become light and variable. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 72 degrees.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

