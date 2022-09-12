Monday’s weather: Cloudy and muggy for the most part, high of 82

Today: More clouds than sun and humid. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy with less humidity. High 79 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 69 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Sunny and cool. High 68 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching After Tuesday a start of a long dry spell through next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Lots of clouds.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Near 80.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 07:30 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 01:26 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee