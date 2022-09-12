COVID-19 booster doses now available for anyone 12 and older

CONCORD, NH –The NH Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces the updated COVID-19 Omicron booster doses are now available statewide at established COVID-19 vaccination locations such as provider offices, pharmacies and urgent care centers.

The Omicron booster doses, also called bivalent doses, are updated versions of the original vaccines and were recently authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC. Anyone 12 or older who completed their COVID-19 primary series or received a booster dose at least two months ago, should get the updated booster.

“These updated booster doses more closely align to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant and is the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan stated. “As we have seen in the past, we anticipate a fall surge and recommend everyone 12 or older get an updated booster dose.”

To date, almost 100,000 doses have been ordered and more than 56,000 have already arrived in New Hampshire. Those looking for an updated booster dose should contact their primary care physician or go to www.vaccines.nh.gov for COVID-19 vaccination locations statewide. Please note that additional pharmacies offering the updated booster continue to be added to www.vaccines.gov. Check with your local pharmacy if you cannot find a booster location in your area.

For more information on COVID-19 in NH, please visit https://www.nh.gov/covid19/.