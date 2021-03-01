Blotter: Police chase ends with arrest; shot fired on Prospect Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The following information was provided by Manchester Police Department concerning arrests made over the weekend. This information is a matter of public record.

Man Runs from Police, Crashes into Gas Pumps in Hooksett

On February 28, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the Mall of New Hampshire at 1500 South Willow Street for a report of an unwanted subject.

When police arrived they located Mall staff standing in front of the Best Buy vestibule with a Penske Truck. The vehicle was running and a male, later identified as Lamont Stewart, 62, of Manchester was inside.

Stewart was highly agitated, irate and uncooperative when police tried to speak with him. He would not comply with officers’ commands and ended up throwing the truck into drive and taking off. A pursuit ensued. Stewart ran red lights, made erratic lane changes, and at times weaved through cars, honking his horn and activating his hazard lights. Due to the danger this behavior posed to other drivers, the pursuit was terminated.

Stewart was later spotted by other officers in the Price Rite Plaza parking lot on Valley Street. Police attempted a felony stop, but Stewart fled again. Stewart then drove eastbound on Valley Street at approximately 5 mph and parked in the middle of the street right in front of the Manchester Police Department. He refused to exit the truck and eventually sped off again.

Stewart got onto Interstate 93 North and hit a gas pump at the rest area in Hooksett. With the assistance of New Hampshire State Police, he was taken into custody. Stewart was charged with reckless conduct, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, and criminal trespass. Stewart was scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court – North on March 1.

Convicted felon arrested after report of gunshot on Prospect Street

On March 1, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 10 Prospect St. for a report of shots fired. The caller did not see who fired the shot, but said that immediately before the gunshot a male wearing a black coat and red pants walked through a nearby parking lot.

Officers spotted a male meeting that description just north of the Elm Street/Pearl Street intersection. Officers ordered him to stop walking, but he would not comply. When he tried to run, he was stopped by police. He was identified as Shane Velez, 31, of Dover. A handgun was found in Velez’s coat pocket. Police located a broken window and a spent casing.

In the transport wagon. Velez became irate and his behavior was erratic. This behavior continued at the police department.

Velez was charged with criminal mischief, reckless conduct and resisting arrest. He was found to be a convicted felon and was also charged with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Velez was scheduled for arraignment March 1 in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.