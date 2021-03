Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BEDFORD, NH – A propane truck leaking fuel shut down traffic Monday on Route 114 between New Boston Road and the Bedford Road overpass.

Bedford fire crews arrived finding a Haffner’s propane truck leaking propane and requested Bedford police shut down Route 114 between Route 101 and New Boston Road.

Fire crews utilized a hose line to keep the propane from spreading and an additional tanker was sent to the scene for water supply.

After about one hour the leak was stopped. The roadway was closed for about an hour and was re-opened to traffic once the faulty truck was removed.