Aldermanic Preview: new roads, yard waste, complaints and farewells

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) will be meeting on Tuesday, March 2. Here’s a look at some of the things they’re expected to discuss.

Four New Roads

In a special meeting at 6:30 p.m., the BMA will hold a public hearing looking at the dedication of four new roads near the I-93/I-293 junction.

Located off Cohas Avenue, the four new roads to be part of the proposed Twin Brooks subdivision are Double Brook Road, Creekside Drive, Whitewater Drive and Rapids Lane.

Anyone interested in making a public comment can call 1-872-240-3311 and enter 679-741-005 when prompted. All commenters must give their name and address in a clear, loud voice to the record. They will receive one chance to speak and all comments must be directed to the chair.

The board will act upon the acceptance of the four streets during their full meeting later that night.

Textbook Loan Forgiveness Request

The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) has requested forgiveness for the remaining $2.8 million on a loan for textbooks.

The request is a component of the BOSC’s proposed Fiscal Year’ 22 budget and would require either additional cuts or use of incoming COVID relief funding if the BMA denies the request.

Conduct Board requests

The board will hear requests for additional investigation by the conduct board against the city’s two at-large Aldermen.

Former Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau is requesting that campaign finance violation allegations against Dan O’Neil be referred to the conduct board while Jon Claude Hopwood is requesting that allegations that Joseph Kelly Levasseur acted improperly toward a parking division employee also be brought to the board.

Ward 4 Alderman James Roy submitted a letter to the BMA on Monday requesting that O’Neil temporarily step down as chairman of the BMA until the matter is resolved.

BOSC Resignation

Ward 1 BOSC Member James Porter has tendered his resignation to the BMA, effective on March 15.

In a letter to the BMA, he says he will be moving with his family to Minneapolis by the end of March.

Porter was elected in 2019, replacing outgoing BOSC Member Sarah Ambrogi.

Yard Waste

Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter has submitted a request to add approximately $70,000 from contingency funds to re-institute yard waste pickup schedules in the city.

The schedules were changed in October 2020 following the conclusion of a previous collections agreement with Pinard Waste that expired at the end of last year. Under the new agreement with Pinard Waste, yard waste pickup would be limited to 17 weeks a year.