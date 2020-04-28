April 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 82 new positives with 31 in Manchester

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CONCORD, NH — On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, DHHS announced 82 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,010 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (23), Merrimack (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (2), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for 3 new cases.

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 249 (12 percent) of 2,010 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 2,010 Recovered 936 (47%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 60 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,014 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 249 (12%) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 106 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 18,736 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 8,635 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 81 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,550

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

