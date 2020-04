The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy is hosting a Virtual Happy Hour with author P.J. O’Rourke this Friday, May 1, from 4:30-5 p.m. Join us to discuss politics & policy in the coronavirus era with America’s funniest political humorist.

There is no cover charge for this happy hour. Thank you to Jeremy Hitchcock and the New Hampshire Brewers Association for sponsoring.

Register at pjhappyhour.eventbrite.com, and you’ll receive an email invitation to the virtual meeting on Friday afternoon.