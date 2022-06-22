Aldermen hear presentation on planned Hartnett/Pearl developments

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business, City Hall, Government 0
Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business, City Hall, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Pearl (in green and light blue), the Hartnett Lofts (in orange) and the Victory Garage (in purple).

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) received feedback on the winning bid for a request for proposals to redevelop the Pearl Street and Hartnett Parking Lots into mixed-use housing with parking lots.

Lansing Melbourne Group was the winning bidder, and was unanimously chosen after a tentative memorandum of understanding was signed earlier this year.

The Pearl Street building, dubbed “The Pearl,” is expected to have 275 units and the “Hartnett Lofts” are expected to have 196 units, with a combined 350,000 square feet of space. Both buildings will also have parking garages, with the Hartnett Lofts also leasing spaces from the nearby Victory Garage.

Artist’s depiction of the The Pearl, as seen from the southwest.

Lansing Melbourne Group CEO Peter Flotz said that 80 of the units would be designed as “workforce” housing, or 80 percent of AMI, and 40 to 60 of the units will be designed as “low income” units, for those making less than 80 percent of AMI.

Flotz said the distribution of the low income and workforce units has not yet been determined, with Neighborworks assisting with the low income units.

The Pearl Street parking garage is expected to be a free-standing structure, but Flotz hopes that it can share elevators and stairs with The Pearl to save costs.

Lansing Melbourne Group Developer Andrew Holton told the BMA that construction will start as soon as possible, with optimistic projections putting construction of the Pearl Street garage from March 2023 to Spring of 2024, The Pearl construction concluding in late Spring of 2024 and the Hartnett Lofts construction ending sometime in 2025. Holton said that the Hartnett Lofts would take longer due to the fact that they would not be located in an opportunity zone, with The Pearl is located in an opportunity zone.

An artist’s depiction of the Hartnett Lofts, with Victory Park at the bottom of the picture.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts