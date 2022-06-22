Timothy Beaulieu named 2022 Franco-American of the Year for community service – and Poutinefest!

MANCHESTER, NH – Timothy Beaulieu has been named Franco-American of the Year for 2022.

“The Franco-American Centre of Manchester has been recognizing a ‘Franco-American of the Year’ since 1983. The recipients are always outstanding members of the community who have distinguished themselves through contributions to French culture in NH,” said Josée Vachon, past award recipient and current chair of the selection committee.

Beaulieu grew up in the North End of Nashua in a time of transition for Franco-Americans. He was not immersed in the language and culture like many past Franco-Americans of the Year and was largely unaware of the culture until his mid-20s. But he was inspired to get more involved after spending afternoons driving his grandfather around to run errands. These conversations were an inspiration to him.

He first got involved with the Franco-American Centre (FAC) in 2014. Since that time, Beaulieu has been involved in many Franco-American Centre programs and committees including serving as a trustee from 2015-2021. Beyond his involvement on the board, he chaired the FAC Program Committee, established the FAC YouTube channel and initiated the Euclide Gilbert Foundation French language video contest. Most recently, Beaulieu was a contributing author to the book “French All Around Us: French Language and Francophone Culture in the United States.”

Perhaps Beaulieu is best known for his work establishing and growing NH PoutineFest, the largest celebration of the Quebecois dish, poutine, in the United States. The event is designed to appeal to a broad range of people and expand Franco-American culture in New Hampshire. The event has raised funds to support the Franco-American Centre’s mission since 2016.

The Franco-American of the Year award is typically announced during the Saint-Jean-Baptiste celebrations in June. An award ceremony will be held at the NH PoutineFest being held on October 15, 2022.

The Franco-American Centre in Manchester, NH is dedicated to celebrating French language, culture, and heritage throughout New Hampshire and has an office on the Saint Anselm College campus.