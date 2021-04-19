Aldermanic Preview: special meetings, diversity and natural resources

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) will be meeting on April 19 and 20, 2021. Here is a look at a few of the things they’re expected to discuss.

Budget Hearings and a New Building Code

On Monday, the BMA will hold a special public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and other specific appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year. The Fiscal Year 2022 Manchester School District Budget will also be discussed at a separate meeting on Tuesday including members of the BMA and the Board of School Committee.

Tuesday also holds another special meeting, in which the BMA will vote on an ordinance repealing the city’s building code and replacing it with the state’s building code along with localized amendments.

One particular provision allows for the deferral of building permit fees when developers provide affordable housing as part of their projects as an incentive to increase the city’s affordable housing stock.

Non-Discrimination Ordinance for City Contractors

At the BOSC Committee on Administration and Information Systems, a discussion will take place on a proposal from the City of Manchester’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee modifying the city’s ordinance to make diversity one of the criteria to be considered when determining city contracts.

DEI Committee Chairman Anthony Chui the change, hoping to make the city more accessible to companies seeking to do business with the city regardless of race, ethnicity, color, gender, age, national origin, religion, martial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, results of genetic testing, physical or mental disability or veteran status.

If approved by the full BMA, non-discrimination would become another criterion that could be considered in determining the lowest bidder in addition to capability, timeliness, previous performance, quality, legal compliance and conditions requested by the bidders.

Natural Resources Inventory Discussion

Before the full BMA meeting’s consent agenda, the board will hear a presentation on the city’s natural resources assembled by the Manchester Conservation Commission.

A copy of the 85-page report connected with the presentation can be seen below.