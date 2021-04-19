Weather: Lots of sun today as temps continue to warm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Lots of sun with temperatures warming into the mid-60s today and even warmer tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, April 19 – April 23

Today: Mostly sunny & nice High 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly clear Low 41 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Some clouds Low 44 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and not as warm, with a few showers High 65 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few showers Low 38 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds, cooler with a gusty wind. High 52 Winds: W 15-25+ mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: W 10-20 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds, windy and milder High 60 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph Friday night: Mostly clear Low 42 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The chance for April showers this week: Wednesday & Sunday What is the golden hour? When the Sun is close to the horizon on a sunny day, its light appears warmer and softer. This makes the golden hour, also known as the magical hour, popular with photographers and filmmakers. When the Sun is just above the horizon, its rays impact the Earth at a low angle and they have to travel through more of the Earth’s atmosphere before they reach us. The thicker layer of atmosphere that the sunlight has to pass through scatters the blue and violet wavelengths, allowing more light in the orange and red spectrum to reach Earth. This scattering decreases the sunlight’s color temperature and makes it take on a golden or reddish hue.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .