April 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 308 positive results with 39 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, April 18, 2021, DHHS announced 308 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.8%. Today’s results include 230 people who tested positive by PCR test and 78 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,140 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 59 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (48), Rockingham (46), Merrimack (39), Strafford (34), Belknap (15), Coos (14), Grafton (14), Sullivan (9), Cheshire (8), and Carroll (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (39) and Nashua (25). The county of residence is being determined for 13 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. Two of the deaths occurred in December of 2020 and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 133 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 91,586 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 91,586 Recovered 87,176 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,270 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,140 Current Hospitalizations 133 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 683,571 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,164 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 122

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 155 305 648 552 715 554 418 LabCorp 178 426 592 573 461 435 342 430 Quest Diagnostics 476 318 441 606 659 621 502 518 Mako Medical 18 238 12 169 273 105 0 116 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 274 195 462 472 584 317 100 343 NorDX Laboratory 76 27 487 64 399 148 74 182 Broad Institute 506 1,900 5,725 4,338 2,873 6,788 3,381 3,644 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 410 540 483 828 481 505 355 515 Other Laboratory* 575 453 634 561 611 455 178 495 University of New Hampshire** 60 4,008 3,871 3,368 4,296 3,030 2,190 2,975 Total 2,573 8,260 13,012 11,627 11,189 13,119 7,676 9,637 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 Daily Average LabCorp 1 0 5 2 2 7 0 2 Quest Diagnostics 2 0 0 12 10 6 5 5 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 4 2 4 4 9 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 0 9 9 25 12 6 0 9 Total 5 13 17 43 29 28 5 20

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.