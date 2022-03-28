Erin go bragh! 25th Annual St. Patrick’s parade one for the record books

Monday, March 28, 2022
Matt Casey, owner of Casey Magee’s Irish Pub and Music Hall in Nashua, representing during Manchester’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Sunday’s 25th annual St. Patrick’s Parade was a long time coming. But after a two-year absence, organizers delivered one for the record books. With more than 150 listed participants in the line-up, the thousands who descended on the city for the parade and the preceding 2-mile Shamrock Shuffle race by Millennium Running were treated to a spectacle that included marching bands, pipes and drums, tumblers, dancers, twirlers, clowns and tiny cars and trucks.

Mike Ciampa made the trek from Seabrook to be part of the celebration, a nod to his own Irish heritage.

“I’m Irish, Scottish and Italian, actually. But the hat is because St. Patrick was a bishop,” he said, adjusting his green-and-gold cap. “This is my first time in Manchester since COVID,” Ciampa said, decked out in a bishop’s hat and beads.

Families arrived early to claim a prime viewing spot, including Penny Demos of Hampton, her daughters, Kathryn King of Bedford and Sarah Lescault of Manchester.

“It was fantastic, and the tribute to the Ukraine was important and beautiful,” said Brandon King, Demos’ son-in-law. “It was the best-ever.”

His wife agreed with that assessment, saying that the family knows its parades – they’ve been attending for years, and arrive 30-45 minutes early to stake their claim.

“This is our spot. We meet here every year,” said Kathryn, standing in front of the Citizens Bank across from Pappy’s Pizza. Her grandson, Reilly King, was animated in over-drive recalling all his favorite moments from the parade.

“After the Veterans Day Parade he went home and had his own parade, walking up and down the street for hours with his pop-gun,” said Demos.

From left, Penny Demos, Kathryn King, Sara Lescault and Brandon King, with their kids Reilly King, Theodore Lescault and Lilly King. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Reilly King and Lilly Jo King of Bedford. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Among those who performed in the parade were Alexandra Albano-Fontaine, 16, a member of Gym Dandies Children’s Circus of Scarborough, Maine, who was one of several unicycle riders who wowed the crowd. As they headed back to their car after the parade they were stopped by David Dye who had a question.

“We were wondering how you got up on the unicycle,” he said. Alexandra, with an assist from her parents, demonstrated the multi-step process that allows riders to mount a five-foot unicycle, which involves some hand-holding, stomach balancing and moxie.

Dye and his family, of Stratham, said they particularly enjoyed the marching bands and Shriner’s small cars. They were handing out “good news” leaflets –including one about dog trivia and training to those who had dogs in tow (there were many) as a way of spreading God’s love.

The Dye family, from left, David, Chloe, Kendra and Emily, with Lilly striking a pose in the front. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Lou Daniels, who works for the city Highway Department, was parked at Bridge Street, waiting for the high sign to retrieve all the barrels he’d set in place to block access to Elm Street so that the parade could proceed safely.

The weather was on the chilly side and there were a few intermittent raindrops, but overall, parade day was a perfect celebration for a city that has been missing the sense of community that comes from such events.

Lou Daniels, part of Manchester’s Highway Crew, getting ready to remove the barrels and markers that blocked off city streets for the parade. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Stephanie McLaughlin was the parade’s Grand Marshal – a gratifying role that was delayed due to COVID, preempting her scheduled reign. But the return to normalcy was a welcome one for attendees and participants alike.

There was a tribute to Ukraine which featured a large contingency of supporters carrying a Ukrainian flag in honor of those who have been killed and displaced by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal Stephanie McLaughlin and husband, Patrick Parkinson. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Steve Clarey with son Emmett, 12, and Bailey. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Bridget Caddekk, 7, Adrianna Brinn, 6, and Tina Pellerin, 4, were doing their version of the Irish jig while waiting for the parade. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Clockwise from left, Allegra Walker, Nate Walker, Debra Sprengel, Mark Sprengel, Corey Schutzman, and Penelope and Jonathan Sprengel, rocking their Irish headgear and bling. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Ashley Gallagher had a curbside seat with her family, Kelliann Parker, Lillian Gallegahr, Mercedes Gallagher, Brady Gallagher, Grace Gallagher and Kyran Gallagher, and 10-month-old Whiskey, their Australian Kelpie, whose signature collar is always shamrock green. Photo/Carol Robidoux
“Clip” the clown, aka Scott Hodgdon, one of the Bektash Shrine clowns. Photo/Carol Robidoux
George Rousseau, recipient of the Thomas J. King Award.
Patt Banning of Merrimack and granddaughter Alivia Banning of Bedford. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Jane Kelly, seated, celebrating 50 years of recovery, with Karla Gallagher of Hope Recovery. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Angela Manugian with son Owen, 18 months. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Kelly Riley of Hope Recovery,
Richard D. Irving donned a huge tie and dapper hat for the parade. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Santo Gae, left, and Scott McQuillen, bonding over their families’ mutual immigrant statuses and reinforcing the importance of love and acceptance. Photo/Carol Robidoux

As the crowd dispersed Scott McQuillen, in his Ancient Order of Hibernians suit and tie, and Santo Gae, in his American flag sweatsuit ensemble, had a moment on the sidewalk in front of Veterans Park. McQuillen explained the origin of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish to Gae, who came to Manchester in 2003 from South Sudan.

“The KKK was coming into town for a rally and the football team said ‘bleep that.’ They were Catholic/Irish and the KKK hated them, too. The football team beat the crap out of them at the train station and the next day they reported that the Notre Dame ‘fighting Irish’ beat the Klan,” McQuillen said.

Gae told McQuillen that his family came to the U.S. as immigrants and are proud to be Americans.

“My family, too,” McQuillen said.

“Love is love, once you feel it from your heart,” Gae said, as the men parted with a hug and a handshake.

Serving as parade MCs and commentators for Manchester Public TV were Kathy Staub and Marty Quirk. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Marty Quirk, who shared MC duties with Kathy Staub, was fully booked for a day of Irish pride – he was due at the Shaskeen for his regular Sunday 2-5 p.m. performance. As he dashed down Elm Street toward the pub, he took a moment to reflect on the day’s events.

“It’s great to have it back after this COVID coma,” Quirk said. “I like that it’s a family day. St. Patrick’s Day can be a little wild, but this reminds me of how it’s celebrated in Ireland. And financially, it’s a great boon to the city. It’s like we get a second St. Patrick’s Day out of it – it’s not over ’til we say it’s over.”

Ashley Gallagher had a curbside seat with her family, Kelliann Parker, Lillian Gallegahr, Mercedes Gallagher, Brady Gallagher, Grace Gallagher and Kyran Gallagher, and 10-month-old Whiskey, their Australian Kelpie, whose signature collar is always shamrock green. Photo/Carol Robidoux
The annual parade brings lots of business to the downtown – before the parade there was a line waiting for seating at the Thirsty Moose on Elm Street, as seen through the front window. Photo/Carol Robidoux

All of the city high schools were represented with marching bands, and in addition, bands from Bedford and Londonderry High School also participated. A full list of parade participants can be found here.

The 2022 parade was supported by the City of Manchester and a number of local sponsors, listed here.

