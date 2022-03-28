Monday’s weather: Wicked cold this afternoon, high temps in the upper 20s

Today: Cloudy with a gusty wind, and cold with passing snow flurries. High 29 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Blustery and cold, one of the coldest nights until next fall. Low 18 (feel like 4) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and very cold Low 24 (feel like 16) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mixed rain and snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Periods of rain showers. High 52 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Periods of rain. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Early shower followed by some sun and warmer. High 60 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Temperature outlook for April, May, and June: Average will be above normal.

Precipitation outlook for April, May, and June: Average will be about normal.

