Monday’s weather: Wicked cold this afternoon, high temps in the upper 20s

Monday’s Weather

Today will be cloudy, brisk, and colder. A wicked cold afternoon feeling more like mid-January with a passing snow flurry or snow shower. Highs in the upper 20s feeling like the teens.

5-Day Outlook March 28-April 1

Today: Cloudy with a gusty wind, and cold with passing snow flurries. High 29 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Blustery and cold, one of the coldest nights until next fall. Low 18 (feel like 4) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and very cold Low 24 (feel like 16) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mixed rain and snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Periods of rain showers. High 52 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Periods of rain. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Early shower followed by some sun and warmer. High 60 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Temperature outlook for April, May, and June: Average will be above normal.

Precipitation outlook for April, May, and June: Average will be about normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will be warming to around 60 by the week’s end.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 7 above…except 4 below to 6 above zero at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 37 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs 8 to 18 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

