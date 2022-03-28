Man arrested in connection with Cedar Street shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have made an arrest in connection with an early morning shooting on Cedar Street.
On March 27, 2022, while investigating an early morning shooting at 135 Chestnut St, officers heard active gunfire coming from the area of 178 Cedar Street. They saw a vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop and led the officers on a brief pursuit during which time the driver was seen by police to discard a firearm from the vehicle.
After eventually stopping, the driver was identified as Angel Janiel Rivera Calderon, 23. He was arrested for disobeying a police officer and operating with a suspended license.
The firearm he discarded was also eventually located.
Through an investigation conducted by Manchester Detectives, probable cause was established to charge Calderon with seven counts of felony reckless conduct for firing a handgun into an occupied building and one count of felony falsifying physical evidence for discarding a firearm during a pursuit.
Calderon was held on preventative detention and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court on March 28.
“This quick arrest is a testament to the hard work that Manchester Police Officers and Detectives do each and every day,” says Chief Allen Aldenberg. “ This case also highlights the high importance this agency places on reducing violent crime in the city.”
This incident, as well as the shooting at 135 Chestnut St., are still under investigation. In the Chestnut Street shooting a man was shot multiple times and is still being treated in the hospital.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.