Man arrested in connection with Cedar Street shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have made an arrest in connection with an early morning shooting on Cedar Street.

On March 27, 2022, while investigating an early morning shooting at 135 Chestnut St, officers heard active gunfire coming from the area of 178 Cedar Street. They saw a vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop and led the officers on a brief pursuit during which time the driver was seen by police to discard a firearm from the vehicle.

After eventually stopping, the driver was identified as Angel Janiel Rivera Calderon, 23. He was arrested for disobeying a police officer and operating with a suspended license.

The firearm he discarded was also eventually located.

Through an investigation conducted by Manchester Detectives, probable cause was established to charge Calderon with seven counts of felony reckless conduct for firing a handgun into an occupied building and one count of felony falsifying physical evidence for discarding a firearm during a pursuit.