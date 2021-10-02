Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 67, plus some live Hurricane Sam action

Friday, October 1, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Saturday’s Weather

Plenty of clouds this weekend with highs in the upper-60s, any showers will be spotty.

Weather News

For the first time in history, an ocean drone recorded video within a Category 4 hurricane today, going “where no research vessel has ever ventured.”

5-Day Outlook Oct. 3 – Oct. 7

Today: Mostly cloudy High 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Lots of clouds High 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mild with periods of rain Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cool with off & on showers High 60 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 53 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 52 Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures may hit 70 by the end of next week.

Weather Trivia

September was warmer and wetter than normal.

  • Average monthly TEMPERATURE 67.1, 2.8 degrees above normal.
  • Highest 86 on the 15th.
  • Lowest 48 on the 29th & 30th
  • Average monthly PRECIPITATION 5.78″, 2.06″ above normal.
  • Greatest 24 hour: 2.44″ on 1st into 2nd

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

