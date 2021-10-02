Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 67, plus some live Hurricane Sam action

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.