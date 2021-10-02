Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 67, plus some live Hurricane Sam action

Saturday’s Weather
Plenty of clouds this weekend with highs in the upper-60s, any showers will be spotty.
Weather News
For the first time in history, an ocean drone recorded video within a Category 4 hurricane today, going “where no research vessel has ever ventured.”
As Category 4 Hurricane #Sam rages over the Atlantic Ocean, @Saildrone sent an autonomous boat straight for it. @NOAA says the drone battled 50-foot waves and 120+ mph winds to collect critical scientific data and this amazing video. pic.twitter.com/qCCy3POty1
— Pattrn (@pattrn) October 1, 2021
5-Day Outlook Oct. 3 – Oct. 7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures may hit 70 by the end of next week.
Weather Trivia
September was warmer and wetter than normal.
- Average monthly TEMPERATURE 67.1, 2.8 degrees above normal.
- Highest 86 on the 15th.
- Lowest 48 on the 29th & 30th
- Average monthly PRECIPITATION 5.78″, 2.06″ above normal.
- Greatest 24 hour: 2.44″ on 1st into 2nd
