Weather: Temps in the low 70s today, soak in the sunshine

Saturday, April 24, 2021 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Temperatures will moderate today into the lower 70s as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Low pressure will pass south of Manchester on Sunday clipping us with some afternoon showers.

Weather Outlook, April 24 – April 28

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer High 71 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy few afternoon showers High 58 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Few evening showers then clearing late Low 37 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Sunny & breezy High 60 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear Low 38 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 71 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds High Near 80 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Turning cloudy Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A big warm up the middle of next week!!

St. Vincent had another explosive eruption on Thursday

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .