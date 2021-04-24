Weather: Temps in the low 70s today, soak in the sunshine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Temperatures will moderate today into the lower 70s as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Low pressure will pass south of Manchester on Sunday clipping us with some afternoon showers.

Weather Outlook, April 24 – April 28

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer High 71 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tonight: Increasing clouds Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy few afternoon showers High 58 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Few evening showers then clearing late Low 37 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Monday: Sunny & breezy High 60 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Monday night: Mainly clear Low 38 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 71 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds High Near 80 Winds: SW 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Turning cloudy Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching A big warm up the middle of next week!! St. Vincent had another explosive eruption on Thursday UPDATE: St. Vincent’s #LaSoufrière #volcano showed off its power on #EarthDay with another explosive eruption yesterday. In this GeoColor imagery, @NOAA‘s #GOES16🛰️ caught the #AshPlume as it shot upward and then blew across the Caribbean Sea. #lasoufriereeruption pic.twitter.com/7vSSIidRKL — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) April 23, 2021

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .