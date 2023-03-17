WACNH Series on Confronting Genocide and Anti-Semitism

MANCHESTER, N.H. –“Hatred is a danger to everyone – and so fighting it must be a job for everyone.” This quote from U.N Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, captures the insights that the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, the NH Chapter of the Fulbright Association, and the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice will explore through a three-part series on “Confronting Genocide and Anti-Semitism.” With hate on the rise around the globe, and in our own backyards, discussions centered around prevention, intervention, and reconciliation are critical to creating a better world for all.

On March 30th, April 14th, and May 2nd, the T. William and Patricia Ayers Global Tipping Points Series will provide unique opportunities to hear from a variety of experts in the field of Genocide and Anti-Semitism; exploring the factors and steps necessary to confront rising hate. Speakers include Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Colleen Crenwelge of the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations at the US Department of State, Dr. David Livingstone Smith of the University of New England, Dr. John Sturz of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, and Krista Kirby of the Corporate Education Group. Audience members will engage in deep discussions around the challenges facing the world and what actions the global community can take to reduce harm to various communities affected.

“With a rash of Anti-Semitic and hate filled speech rising here in New Hampshire these conversations are necessary for both the local and global communities we serve,” said Tim Horgan, WACNH executive director. “Knowledge and awareness can lead to global action, which the Council and its partners, aim to foster from our tiny corner of the world. While these conversations are difficult, there is no option to remain silent in the face of this scourge.”

Focusing these conversations on positive actions that individuals, communities, and international actors can take, audience members will come away from these discussions better equipped to lead conversations and advocate for the change they would like to see in the world. These events provide the opportunity to challenge perspectives and have a difficult, but respectful, sharing of ideas. The public is welcome to join these free events, either in-person or online. The world continues to move forward, so ignorance is not an option.

More information and registration can be found at: https://wacnh.org/eventcalendar

The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that helps the people of the Granite State deepen their understanding of global issues. For a complete look at WACNH’s upcoming programs, please visit www.wacnh.org.