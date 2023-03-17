Homecoming: Coach Ryan Day on leadership, mental health and rising above the stigma

MANCHESTER, NH – The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester (BGCM) held their bi-annual Speakers Series Luncheon on Thursday, March 16 featuring the Club’s Keynote speaker, Ohio State Football’s Head Coach, Ryan Day.

Coach Ryan Day is a Manchester native who played football at Central High School, and at the University of New Hampshire.

Coach Day spoke about breaking the stigma of mental health and how exercising our mental fitness is equally important as exercising our physical fitness. He spoke to a crowd of over 230 guests, leaving them feeling inspired by his story and his commitment to advocating for and providing resources for youth mental wellness.

“We feel like it’s time to make our impact at our home state of New Hampshire and our home city of Manchester. This [mental health issues] affects so many people here in New Hampshire. It manifests itself in many different ways. The opioid crisis is just one way that we can see how mental health can lead to disastrous decisions that affect more than just the user,” Coach Day said during his presentation.

“This Journey starts with breaking the stigma attached to mental health. We need to get to the point where people see physical and mental health the same way. It’s about changing people’s minds and people’s hearts.” – Coach Ryan Day, Head Coach of Ohio State Football.

The Boys & Girls Club held a pre-event VIP reception, where Coach Ryan Day was able to meet and greet guests before heading to the Club’s gym for the main event. Guests enjoyed a boxed lunch during the presentation, followed by an engaging Question and Answer session.

“We are so grateful to Coach Ryan Day for being a part of this event, sharing his story, and helping bring awareness to this critical issue. Ryan and Nina have made great strides in removing the stigma surrounding mental health. Their efforts are creating a brighter future for our kids.” – Diane Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.

BGCM hopes to hold its next Speakers Series Luncheon in the Fall of 2023. This event proves to be beloved by the community and provides an excellent opportunity for networking and professional development. To stay up to date on upcoming Boys & Girls Club events, visit www.mbgcnh.org.

