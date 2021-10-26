Vote Today! Parks & Rec Pumpkin Contest – 32 entries, 3 divisions – who will win? You decide!

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s time to whittle down the choices and decide which carved or decorated pumpkin will be this year’s Manchester Great Pumpkin winner in the 2021 Parks & Rec Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Competition.

There are three divisions, Elementary School, Middle School and Adult, for a total of 32 entries.

Folks were asked to send photos of their carved and decorated pumpkins to the Parks & Rec department.

Now that they have been submitted, your help is needed in voting for the best one in each division.

Use this link to vote – Page 1 is Elementary entries (20 choices), Page 2 is Middle School (7 entries) and Page 3 is Adult (5 entries). Voting ends Oct. 26!