Tuesday: Joyce Craig takes questions from Manchester Ink Link readers

Monday, October 25, 2021Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Elections, Government, Politics0

Joyce Craig. Submitted photo

On Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. on the Manchester Ink Link Facebook Page, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig will join Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia to answer questions from you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link.

Here’s a list of our debates/Q&As so far as well as our upcoming events during the last week before Election Day. If you’d like to add your question for the candidates, click here.

Pre-Primary Day Events

Post-Primary Day Events

Upcoming Events

  • Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan: Wednesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. (@Manchester Public Television)
  • All four At-Large Board of School Committee Candidates: Thursday, Oct. 28 – 7 p.m.
  • Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey: Friday, Oct. 29 – 7 p.m.
  • Ward 12 Aldemanic Candidate Erin Kelly: Monday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.