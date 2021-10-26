Tuesday: Joyce Craig takes questions from Manchester Ink Link readers

On Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. on the Manchester Ink Link Facebook Page, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig will join Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia to answer questions from you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link.
Here’s a list of our debates/Q&As so far as well as our upcoming events during the last week before Election Day. If you’d like to add your question for the candidates, click here.
Pre-Primary Day Events
- Mayoral Candidate Rich Girard
- Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan
- At-Large Aldermanic Debate with June Trisciani, Elizabeth Moreau and Anthony Harris
- At-Large Aldermanic Debate with Winter Trabex, Dan O’Neil and Mary Georges
- Ward 8 Aldermanic Debate with Sean Sargent and Ed Sapienza.
Post-Primary Day Events
Upcoming Events
- Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan: Wednesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. (@Manchester Public Television)
- All four At-Large Board of School Committee Candidates: Thursday, Oct. 28 – 7 p.m.
- Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey: Friday, Oct. 29 – 7 p.m.
- Ward 12 Aldemanic Candidate Erin Kelly: Monday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.