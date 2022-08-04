Thursday’s weather: Stay cool and hydrated – record high temp today near 100

Today will be one of the hottest days of the year; stay hydrated. Highs today will be near 100 with feel-like temperatures in the lower-100s.
Heat Advisory
A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s are expected.
WHERE…Merrimack, Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.
AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM TODAY.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone for Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality in eastern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 4-Aug. 8
Today: Hazy sun, very hot with record heat and muggy. High near 100 (Record 94 1935) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Some clouds, very warm, and humid. Low 74 (Record high low 73 2002) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 92 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and humid with spotty thunderstorms in the evening. Low 72 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some clouds and sun, humid and hot with a few thunderstorms. High 90 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SSW 5-10mph
Sunday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 94 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny and humid.
U.V. Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 90.
Winds: South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Surf height: 2-3 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 10:44 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 76 degrees.
