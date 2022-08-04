Thursday’s weather: Stay cool and hydrated – record high temp today near 100

Today will be one of the hottest days of the year; stay hydrated. Highs today will be near 100 with feel-like temperatures in the lower-100s.

Heat Advisory

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s are expected.

WHERE…Merrimack, Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM TODAY.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone for Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality in eastern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.