The Weekender, August 4-11: Highlights of happenings in and around Manchester – and beyond

MANCHESTER, NH – Summer activities are still happening all across NH (and beyond). Check out the list of activities, events and festivals that we curated to get you out and about.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi- Day Events

40th Annual Suncook Valley Hot Air Balloon Rally, Pittsfield NH: 5th-7th –The 40th Annual Hot Air Balloon rally is coming back to Pittsfield. Check out their Facebook page for information on where to park (3 locations for $10 a car) and more information to plan your day trip!

League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair, Newbury NH: 6th-14th–The League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair is back for its 89th year at the Mount Sunapee Resort. This is a ticketed event, make sure to buy your tickets ahead of time or in-person. Take a look at the participants, guests, exhibitions, as well as how to get yourself there.

Antiques in Manchester, Manchester NH: 10th-11th–Check out the Antiques in Manchester at the Sullivan Arena on the campus of St. Anselm College. This is a ticketed event, buy your tickets ahead of time and see which exhibitors will be at the collector’s fair!

65th Annual NH Antiques Show, Manchester NH: 11th-13th–Presented by the New Hampshire Antiques Dealer Association, the Antiques show will be back at the DoubleTree by Hilton. With 59 professional antique dealers, this is an antiquer’s dream!

August 5

Footloose the Musical, Portsmouth NH–The Wilcox Main Stage is presenting the Prescott Park Arts Festival. This Friday you are able to see Footloose The Musical. Space is limited, make sure to purchase your tickets and reserve a spot today. Not able to make it this Friday? Take a look at the concerts, play and other movies being brought to you this summer at Prescott Park!

August 6

Anything that Floats River Raft Regatta, Pittsfield NH–As a part of the 40th Annual Hot Air Balloon rally, Pittsfield Parks & Rec is putting on a river raft regatta. Pre-registration is required if you’re looking to take a shot at a float down the river; cash prize is awarded to the top three teams whose vessels stay afloat and are the quickest back to shore. For more information on rules, guidelines and other info can be found here.

Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival, Burlington VT–Looking to make your way out of NH for the day? Dragonheart Vermont is once again hosting the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival to help raise funds for cancer support and wellness programs. Teams of 16 can register with a fee per person. Not interested in paddling? Here is more information on the festival and the schedule of the day’s events.

Boston Seafood Festival, Boston MA–Make sure to get your seafood before summer is over! The Boston Seafood Festival is back for its 9th year. Music, chef demonstrations, seafood and so much more will make for a great day in the city! Check out the schedule of events and purchase your tickets here!

August 10

Movie in the Park: the Wedding Singer, Manchester NH–The last movie in the park at Veterans Park for the summer, the Wedding Singer will start at 8 PM. Bring a blanket, some snacks, and head on over to Veterans Park, 723 Elm St.

Planning Ahead?

Mark these events in your calendar so you’re sure not to miss out.

Arts Build Community Mural Festival, Manchester NH: August 11-21

Walking Tour: An Early Glimpse of Manchester, Manchester NH: August 25