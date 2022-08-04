Aug 4-7: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4th

Justin Jordan / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Josh Foster / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm

Dave Clark Jr. / Elm House of Pizza Patio / 6pm

Austin McCarthy / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 7pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Five Feet & Sneaky Miles / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Lester / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Eric Lindberg Band / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6th

Bird Friend / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Marc Apostolides / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Colin Hart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7th

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Jodee Frawlee / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Senie Hunt / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

High Range / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm

Jordan Quinn / Elm House Patio (Manchester) / 2pm

Mikey G. / Colby Hill Inn (Henniker) / 4:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – KEN ROGERSON / August 5th at 7:30pm

KEN ROGERSON, “The funniest man you’ve never heard of,” started his comedy career working the Chicago club circuit and at the famed Second City. After touring with the improvisational troupe The Comedy Rangers, Ken moved East and became a central part of the historic ‘80’s Boston comedy scene of the as documented in the film When Stand Up Stood Out. There, he honed his standup act to a fine edge “…sharp enough to cut the head off a rabbit at thirty yards.” Still rocking it, Ken is now all over the internet, where you’ll find clips from his Dry Bar special, Way North of 40 which total over a million views, and he can also be heard on Sirius XM, Pandora, and Spotify as part of The Best of Boston Vol II alongside some of Boston’s best!

MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / August 12-14

Complete schedule of movies and events at https://www.palacetheatre.org/film/

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

CINDERELLA / August 2-5

BEAUTY & THE BEAST / August 9-12

SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN DWARFS / August 16-19

Disney’s FROZEN Kids / August 23-26

AN EVENING WITH JOHN LITHGOW / August 13th at 7:30pm

Audiences worldwide know Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor John Lithgow from his delightful performances across stage and screen. In a lively discussion, Lithgow reflects on the iconic roles that comprise his decades-long career, from cultural touchstones like The World According to Garp and 3rd Rock from the Sun to his more recent SAG-award-winning role as Winston Churchill in the smash-hit Netflix original series The Crown. Lithgow places social and political advocacy at the forefront of his public speaking, with an emphasis on the importance of the arts and education, as well as his recent forays into the world of political satire with the publishing of the New York Times best-selling Dumpty trilogy of books. Ever charming, John Lithgow dazzles audiences with his trademark wit and conversations full of heart.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre)

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of “Grease.” Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: SCARAB – THE JOURNEY EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / August 4th at 6:30pm

The closest re-creation you will see to THE supergroup of the 70’s and 80’s! An absolutely dynamic stage show with four-part harmonies that other bands could only dream of doing. https://labellewinery.com

BALLET: SWAN LAKE / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / August 5-6

From Boston Ballet’s former prima ballerina Edra Toth comes a full-length production of this most beloved ballet classic of all time. Featuring special guest artist Yuval Cohen from the Philadelphia Ballet, you don’t have to travel to Boston to be moved by amazing talent! Artistic Director Edra Toth has put together a cast of NH trained professional dancers to bring you the timeless love story of Swan Lake that mixes magic, tragedy and romance. Visit www.northeasternballet.org for more information.

BALLET: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM / The Concord City Auditorium (Concord) / August 6th at 7pm

Ballet Misha, the NH-based award-winning professional dance company and its apprentice company, is thrilled to bring the original ballet A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the Concord Audi. This original ballet adapted from the Shakespeare play was choreographed by Ballet Misha Director Amy Fortier, and is set to the Mendelssohn score. This humorous, light-hearted ballet is full of magic, fairies, and mischief, making it a perfect evening for everyone, including families. https://ballet-misha.ticketleap.com

MUSIC: GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / August 7th at 12pm and 7:30 p.m.

The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930s and 40s. A matchless string of hit records, the constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theatres, hotels and dance pavilion, built and sustained the momentum of popularity. Today’s 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. Just as it was in Glenn’s day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra today is still the most sought-after big band in the world.

