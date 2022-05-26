Thursday’s weather: Dry and cloudy with high of 74

Thursday’s Weather
Today should remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. Tomorrow becoming more humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm.
5-Day Outlook May 26-May 30
Today: Mostly cloudy. High 74 Winds: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 60 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy, breezy, and more humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 82 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Cloudy, mild, and humid with a few showers. Low 66 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers or a thunderstorm. High 77 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Memorial Day: Periods of clouds and sun. High 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: Light and Variable
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Find More Hiking Info Here
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.