Thursday’s weather: Dry and cloudy with high of 74

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.