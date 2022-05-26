May 26-30: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Jesse DeSilva & Alex Calabrese / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris O’Neill / Crown Tavern (Manchester) / 5pm

Old Gold Duo / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / T-Bones (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Dani Sven / The Hill Bar & Grill (McIntyre Ski) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6:00pm (Saturday as well)

Kevin Hopkins / Fody’s (Derry) / 7pm

Chris Perkins / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Smokestack Blues Band & Senie Hunt Project / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Donaher/Shaskeen (Manchester)/ 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Captain Fantastic / Angel City (Manchester) / 8pm

Brooks Hubbard / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Oddfellows / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Ken Clark Organ Trio / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Steve Aubert / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 11am

Jodee Frawlee Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Justin Jordan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

MONDAY, MAY 30

Phil Jacques / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Pete Peterson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Campbell / The Goat (Manchester) / 8pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – LENNY CLARKE / June 3rd at 7:30pm

Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke is back on the road with his “No holds barred” stand up comedy tour! Lenny was featured in the Dennis Leary FX show RESCUE ME and has also been in some great comedy movies; There’s Something about Mary, Fever Pitch, Stuck on You and Me, Myself and Irene to name just a few! Lenny Clarke spent several years as the host of the open-mike nights at the famous Ding Ho comedy Club in Cambridge, MA and has traveled the world as a stand-up comic. His comedic abilities captured the attention of Rodney Dangerfield, who gave him his first big break, casting him in Nothin’ Goes Right. He and Dangerfield also worked together years later on Meet Wally Sparks.

COMPAQ BIG BAND / June 5th at 2 pm

Authentic 20-piece big band, check out the internationally acclaimed Compaq Big Band. They’ve kept New England swingin’ since 1975, with a big band repertoire that begins with honoring the classics from the 30s and 40s as performed by the bands of Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and other greats. We balance instrumental charts and horn features with vocal numbers such as those popularized by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Bobby Darin, Frankie Randall, Nancy Wilson, Diane Schuur, and many more.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL / June 3-26 (mainstage)

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

ROBERT DIONNE – AN AFTERNOON OF BROADWAY / June 12th at 2pm (Studio Theatre)

Robert’s ever so popular Interactive Broadway Cabaret returns to The Majestic Studio Stage! Join us for all of your favorite Broadway tunes from the classics through today. Listen, sing-a-long, or tap your feet to this great community music event. Robert will also be joined by a few of your Majestic favorite soloists who will do brief “guest appearances”.

JOCELYN DUFORD’S ALPHABET BROADWAY CABARET / June 18th at 7pm (Studio Theatre)

Jocelyn Duford brings us her acclaimed one-woman show “ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret”. Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for.

FEATURED EVENTS:

THEATRE: HOLY AND UNRULY / May 27-June 12 / Hatbox Theatre (Concord)

A play by David Beardsley / Produced by New World Theatre

At the height of her powers as monarch, Elizabeth I suffers from disturbing dreams, bewildering visions, and inexplicable moments of panic. A petition for justice from Grace O’Malley, an aristocratic Irish pirate feared from England to Africa, brings the Queen’s emotional crisis to a head, prompting her to revisit choices she made in the name of power—choices no man is asked to make. Against the advice and wishes of her male advisors, the Queen insists on seeing Grace. When two of Europe’s most charismatic women meet, they wrestle with questions still relevant today: What does it take to rule your world? What are the costs? www.hatboxnh.com

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Steve Sweeney, Johnny Pizzi, Jimmy Cash / May 27th at 6:30pm

Fulchino Vineyard (Hollis) – www.fulchinovineyard.com



Joe Yannetty / May 28th at 8:30pm

Chris D. / May 28th at 8:30pm

