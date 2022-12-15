The Weekender, Dec 16-18: PBR Invitational, Ugly Sweater 4 Miler, Plant Swap and more!

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the last weekend before Christmas! Enjoy all the holiday season has to offer and find some downtime between all the hustle and bustle. Check out the mix below to find some activities that don’t include a baking marathon or gift wrapping.

Multi-Day Events

December 17-18

PBR Manchester Invitational, Manchester NH- Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will be back at the SNHU Arena for the 3rd time. 35 of the world’s best bull riders will go head to head with some of the sport’s most ranked bovine athletes. Check out here for more information on this event as well as to purchase tickets.

December 16

Have Yourself a Merry Little Dizmas, Manchester NH- Diz’s Cafe will be hosting a special holiday menu starting at 5 PM. Mrs. Clause will be serving hot cocoa, cookies, and other surprises. Celebrate Dizmas without the hassle of making your own meal!

Mountain Base Brewery 1st Anniversary Party, Goffstown NH- Mountain Base Brewery will be celebrating their 1st anniversary with pizza, a holiday movie, a visit from Santa and a $1 from every pint sold being donated to a Goffstown family in need. Come celebrate the birthday of a local brewery while also supporting a great cause!

December 17

Ugly Sweater 4 Miler, Manchester NH- Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be hosting a 4 miler at Backyard Brewery starting at 9 AM. This is the 7th Annual race with 100% of the proceeds supporting three local animal rescue groups. Find your ugly sweater for this 21+ event to celebrate the holidays and support our local organizations. You can find more information here on this event to register and donate.

To Share 4th Birthday Party, Manchester NH- To Share is turning 4! Celebrate a favorite local brewery’s birthday with treats, face painting, balloon twisting, live music all day long. Check here for more info.

A Community Christmas Gift, Pembroke NH- ​​Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, cookie decorating, ornament making and more as a gift to Pembroke and other surrounding communities hosted by Grace Capital Church. You can check here for more information on this event.

Tacky Holiday Social, Manchester NH- XO Bistro is hosting a tacky holiday social with a salsa dancing lesson and live music. Dress in your tackiest holiday attire and enjoy the season!

December 18

Ugly Sweater Plant Swap, Merrimack NH- The Knotted Finds is hosting this free event full of ugly sweaters and a plant swap! Bring plants or cuttings (make sure they’re labeled and pest free!) that you’re looking to get rid of in your collection. BYOB and light snacks will be served, look here for more info.

December 29-30: Harlem Globetrotters, Manchester NH

January 5-8: Disney on Ice, Manchester NH