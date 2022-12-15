Dec. 15-18 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15th

Ariel Strasser / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Peterson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

George Barber / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack ) / 7pm

Nate Comp / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Travis Rollo / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Mo Bounce / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

The Gorilla Gang / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Lucas Gallo & Friends / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17th

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Dwayne Haggins/ Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Songs with Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Whalom Park, The Chops / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

The Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18th

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Andrew Geano / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15th

THE ERIC MINTEL QUARTET: A CHARLIE BROWN JAZZ CHRISTMAS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

The Eric Mintel Quartet returns with their holiday favorite, A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas. The music from A Charlie Brown Christmas made famous by The Vince Guaraldi is brought to life with a live Jazz Quartet and interactive Digital display sure to get you in the holiday spirit. The Eric Mintel Quartet has performed at the White House, the Kennedy Center and a special concert at the United Nations. The Eric Mintel Quartet has been thrilling audiences of all ages for the last 25 years with their electrifying style of jazz! Even getting accolades from Dave Brubeck himself, the godfather of American Jazz. Charlie Brown jazz includes the legendary Linus and Lucy’s, Skating, Christmas is Coming, Christmas Time is Here and many reworked holiday favorites! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

Featuring Harrison Stebbins, Jody Sloane, and Greg Boggis. People always come out of Tupelo’s comedy nights raving about how good the comedians are. It’s true that the comedians are that good. They should be. Most of Tupelo’s comedians have been on Letterman, Leno, Conan, and other programs. They are a riot! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th

HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS – BOB SEGER TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. This 9-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. Determined to leave no stone unturned, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano. The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years. They share the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ‘n’ roll. If you are a true Bob Seger fan, you won’t want to miss Hollywood Nights! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FNC: JIMMY DUNN’S COMEDY CHRISTMAS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Jimmy Dunn and some friends will take over The Rex Theatre for a little Holiday Cheer!!!

Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He got his start in the comedy world performing stand-up at a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, Jimmy has gone on to perform on some of the comedy world’s biggest stages, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, and Comics Come Home with Denis Leary. Ages 18+ www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through December 23rd

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with new found hope and joy in the Christmas season! Filled with lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17th

NH PHILHARMONIC – HOLIDAY POPS 2022 / Salem High School (Salem) / 7:30pm

There’s something for everyone, from Christmas carol sing-alongs, to classical and popular holiday favorites, to a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole! A family friendly event; advance tickets highly suggested. https://www.nhphil.org/

CHRISTMAS WITH THE SPAIN BROTHERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Join New Hampshire’s own Spain Brothers for an evening filled with traditional and original Christmas songs, as well as the blend of Irish and American folk music that the duo is best known for. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18th

NEW LEGACY SWING BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm

The New Legacy Swing Band entertains enthusiastic dancers and listeners throughout New England. Based in the Seacoast area of New Hampshire, their extensive music library includes big band, jazz, swing, waltzes, Latin, rock n’ roll, and R&B tunes from all music eras. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TED VIGIL – A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm

Ted is a singer, songwriter and a tribute artist. He was born in Seattle and raised in the Olympia area. In 2012 Ted was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association. Ted also performed with the late Steve Wiesberg, John Denver’s lead guitar player from 2010 to 2014 who is quoted as saying “Apparently the audience thinks they all look and sound like John. I don’t see it. I see it with Ted. In 2016 Ted was part of the Kings of Country Tour in Australia starring Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and John Denver tribute artists touring 20 cities from coast to coast. Ted now performs Internationally for all kinds of venues and events. He has wowed the crowd selling out theatre’s all over the US. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AN EVENING with JUDY COLLINS – HOLIDAY’S & HITS TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins will be performing a Holiday & Hits concert program for the winter 2022 season. The Christmas concert series will feature a program of holiday classics, songs from Judy’s latest album, Spellbound—her 55th album and her first ever complete album of originals—and beloved songs culled from her six-decade career. Holiday & Hits will be an intimately elegant Christmas experience curated by Judy. Her singular baroque folk sensibility is uniquely suited to entries from the Great Christmas Songbook. Under a Christmas tree of classic songs, Judy thoughtfully places gifts from her era-defining oeuvre—including evergreens by Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, and Judy original favorites—future classics from her latest album, Spellbound. On Holiday & Hits, a cultural icon welcomes you to a winter wonderland. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / Palace Theatre / December 28-January 7

You may have seen them impressing the judges on America’s Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe as they opened the 2017 Super Bowl or on their Emmy Award Winning TV show “Chaos & Kindness”! Maybe, just maybe, you are one of the few that have not seen this amazing show. Whether it is your first time or your tenth, a Recycled Percussion show always rocks! Don’t miss this show packed full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance. Be part of a one-of-a-kind show that took these guys all the way to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

