Man arrested in April 21 mall parking lot shooting incident, ‘not random’ police say

MANCHESTER, NH – An 18-year-old Manchester man has been charged with reckless conduct following his arrest related to a shooting incident last week at the Mall of New Hampshire.

Yandel Martinez-Nunez, 18, of Manchester, turned himself in at police headquarters Sunday. He was arrested on a warrant charging him with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

According to a police narrative, on April 21, 2024, shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to the Mall of NH for a reported shooting in the parking lot.

Witnesses told police they saw several people, running in the parking lot and a male in an SUV, fire one round at them. The male then drove away and the group got into another car and also left the parking lot.

No one involved in the incident was on scene when police arrived, but officers did find one shell casing in the fire lane near the entrance to the food court.

Through their investigation police determined that the incident was not random and identified Martinez-Nunez as the alleged shooter, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Bail for Martinez-Nunez was set at $500 cash and a court date was set for May 31, 2024.