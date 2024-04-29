OYS holds vacation week tournaments for Manchester’s youth

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As the final hours of April Vacation winded down, numerous local young people enjoyed a pair of tournaments organized by the Manchester Office of Youth Services (OYS).

One of the tournaments focused on 3-on-3 basketball, with games held at Manchester West High School. The middle school division of the tournament was won by Team Elite, following their victory during a similar tournament held by OYS in February.

MY TURN Executive Director Allison Joseph was pleased with the opportunity her organization had to collaborate with OYS in the tournament.

“Every opportunity we can present to our kids to stay connected with positive people, places, and things outside school hours can be life-changing,” said Joseph. “We look forward to more collaborative efforts with OYS to keep our kids safe, active, and loved in the coming months.”

Other groups like the Safari Youth Club helped with a soccer tournament, which was held at Sheehan-Basquil Park.

“The reason we do a soccer and basketball tournament is to partner with local youth-serving organizations to create safe places for kids to thrive, compete, and be themselves,” said Michael Quigley, OYS Director. “We are thankful for our relationships with MY TURN and Safari Youth Club and their work in the community for young people. We share the same goal of creating opportunities for youth and safe places for them to express who they are. These tournaments were competitive and fun, and we will continue to do them in the future.”

More information on OYS can be found on the city website.