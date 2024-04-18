The Weekender, April 18 – 21: Springfest, Sustainability Fair, Magical Market and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It looks to be a beautiful spring weekend. Check out the mix below to get you out of the house.

April 18

Accessibility Through the Trees, Manchester, NH – A foray into the cathartic and restrictive relations of a peoples to the natural aesthetic Positive Street Art and the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) invite you to join them in celebrating the work of two of New Hampshire's greatest treasures: Richella Simard and Amber Nicole Cannan, at an opening reception on Thursday, April 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the GMC's Positive Street Art Satellite Gallery at 54 Hanover Street, Manchester. More details

April 19

Kids’ Night Out, Manchester NH – YMCA of Downtown Manchester is hosting another Kids’ Night Out this Friday from 5:30 until 7:30PM. This is free for members and ages 3 to 12, with a meal include and fun activities. The theme of this week is Earth Day, make sure to register here!

April 20

Springfest Celebration, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company and the NH Brewers Association are hosting their second annual Springfest from 1 until 9PM. Celebrate the release of To Share’s Festbier Spring lager, bratwurst, stein holding competition and live music.

Sustainability Fair, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting their annual Sustainability Fair from 11 until 2PM. The library plaza will showcase projects, practices and organizations based in the Nashua area focused on sustainability. This is a free and family-friendly event that will include food trucks, live music and more!

New World, Nashua NH – Music Director Roger Kalia and Symphony New Hampshire are presenting New World at 7:30PM this coming Saturday at the Keefe Center for the Arts. This will feature two “new world” performances and a variety of different artists. Check here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

April 21

Magical Market, Manchester NH – The Sister Witch Company at the Manchester Masonic Temple are hosting a Magical Market from 12 until 5PM. This 4th Magical Market will be full of vendors, readers and healers with local and small businesses. This is a great opportunity to check out a variety of magical things and get to see inside the temple.

Planning Ahead?

May 2: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

May 10: Blossom and Bloom Festival, Acton ME