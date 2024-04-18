April 18-21 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 18th

Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Ken Budka / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Roberto Morbioli / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Jason Michelson / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Casey Roop / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 19th

Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

The Lone Wolf Project / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Tyler Levs / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Doug Mitchell Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Dave Zangri / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Diamond Edge, Mystik Angel, and more / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Code Switch / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 20th

Mary Fagan / Downtown Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

John McArthur / Farmer’s Market (Contoocook) / 9am-12pm

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Federico / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) 8pm

War Graves, Dust Prophet, Thunderhawk, Conduit / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Peter Ward / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Best Not Broken / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 21st

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Marc & Carl’s Unplugged Jukebox / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18th

PATTY LARKIN & ROBBIE FULKS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

PATTY LARKIN is a visionary of sound and wonder, a real deal version of artistry made of equal parts guitar wizardry, vocals shot through with soul, and inventive lyrics that ripple across the terrain of the heart. She has captured audiences for over 30 years with an imagination, enchantment, and technical artistry that has redefined the boundaries of the guitar-driven singer-songwriter. ROBBIE FULKS is a singer, recording artist, instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter. Across 11 new original songs Robbie covers themes like small-town blues, the endurance of childhood memory, inebriation, love, divorce, the role of music in strengthening family bonds, losing a loved one to Alzheimer’s, and bluegrass itself. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CHRIS SMITHER / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Chris Smither grew up in New Orleans where he first started playing music as a child. When he heard Lightnin’ Hopkins’ Blues In My Bottle album he was hooked – he couldn’t believe the sound Hopkins got. At first he thought it was two guys playing guitar. His style, to a degree, came out of trying to imitate that sound he heard. What quickly evolved from his New Orleans and Cambridge musical experiences is his enduring, singular guitar sound – a beat-driven finger-picking, strongly influenced by the playing of Mississippi John Hurt and Lightnin’ Hopkins, layered over the ever-present backbeat of his rhythmic, tapping feet. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, APRIL 19th

BEAUTIFUL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 12 – DIRECT/x – OPENING WEEKEND!

Before she was hitmaker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FOREIGNERS JOURNEY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Their repertoire of classics hits by Foreigner and Journey provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. Get your wine coolers, mullets and stone washed jean vests ready for a night of sing along debauchery and dance grooves that will pop you from your seats. From heartwarming power ballads like “Faithfully,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” to anthems like “Feels Like The First Time,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Cold As Ice” and “Any Way You Want It,” Foreigners Journey are more than a tribute band. They’re a time machine, and their energy is infectious! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FNC – RAFI GONZALEZ & SPECIAL GUEST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Rafi Gonzalez is a stand-up comedian from Puerto Rico known for his conversational style and material that centers around his experiences with American culture. Originally finding success as the lead singer of a nationally touring rock band, Gonzalez switched gears in 2015 and exploded onto the New England and Boston comedy scenes. There has been no looking back since. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BAD ANIMALS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Bad Animals – The Heart Tribute is the next best thing to the real thing. Lead vocalist Daena D delivers a stunningly accurate recreation of Ann Wilson’s soaring signature vocals, while Gina D successfully captures the charismatic guitar and trademark vocals of Nancy Wilson. Together, both ladies also present a remarkable physical resemblance to the Wilson sisters, resulting in the most authentic tribute to Heart touring today. Bad Animals’ live performances feature a full, 6-piece band, highlighted by the beautiful, powerful, flawless voices of these two ladies front and center! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, APRIL 20th

GREGORIAN PURE CHANTS CHOIR / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

In times that leave little room for reflection, Gregorian have become a global phenomenon. Their music and concerts are spiritually uplifting and their unique presentation allows their audience to escape from everyday life in a wondrous way. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

ADAM EZRA GROUP / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Adam Ezra and his bandmates built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination, regularly performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades without any major label or mainstream radio support. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Forever Simon & Garfunkel celebrates the best selling duo in rock’n’roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser precise harmony, Sean Altman & Jack Skuller lead the audience on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and even some of Paul Simon’s solo career. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, APRIL 21st

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 2pm & 7pm – DIRECT/x

The Golden Girls are back! Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2024 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her much younger, sex-crazed love interest. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

ROCK & ROCK PLAYHOUSE – THE BEATLES / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 12pm – DIRECT/x

Join us as the Rock and Roll Playhouse plays music of The Beatles for Kids! The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country, allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon” (NY Times). Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children age ten and under games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is an early and often first introduction to a child’s lifelong journey with live music and rock and roll. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS/ Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

David Sedaris is one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. He is a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

UPCOMING EVENTS

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / May 10-12 – DIRECT/x

Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, this author-approved edition has been abridged to a running time of just over two hours while beautifully maintaining the integrity of this musical masterpiece. Presented by The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!