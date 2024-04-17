Road work on Boynton Street in Bedford scheduled for school vacation week

BEDFORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will be starting daytime paving work on Boynton Street in Bedford. This work is part of a Federal Tier 2 resurfacing project located between the intersection of Routes 101/114 continuing easterly to Wayside Drive, at the Compact Limit, approximately 0.2 miles.

Weather permitting, this work is scheduled to be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will require the use of lane closures and detours.

Eastbound traffic will be maintained with one-way traffic. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Pauline Street to Donald Street, onto RT 114 back to RT 101, roughly 1.7 miles.

Message boards, flaggers, uniformed officers, and traffic control devices will be used to direct the travelling public. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs. Motorists are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.

Two-way traffic will be restored outside of scheduled work hours. This work is in coordination with the Town of Bedford to not impact traffic and will be ongoing for the week of school vacation, April 22 – April 26, 2024.

Continental Paving, Inc. of Londonderry, New Hampshire is the general contractor for the $884,675.87 project, which is scheduled for completion in September of 2024.