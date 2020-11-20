The Moore Center President and CEO Paul Boynton announces retirement in Spring of 2021

Manchester, NH – After 23 years at the helm, Paul Boynton, president and CEO of The Moore Center has announced his plans to retire in the spring of 2021 after a successor is named. Boynton’s career has spanned over 50 years in the health care, human services and nonprofit sectors.

“I can think of no greater honor or privilege than my time leading The Moore Center as it has evolved and embraced innovation and change over the decades,” Boynton said. “This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, both personally and professionally, and I have no doubt that I will pass the baton to someone who is equally passionate in continuing its course of creating opportunities for good lives for our clients and their families.”

Boynton began his career in human services in 1971 working at Easterseals New Hampshire before joining The Moore Center as president and CEO in 1997.

A search committee comprised of members of The Moore Center’s board of directors is working to identify and retain a new president and CEO. The committee is chaired by longtime board member Arthur Sullivan, a principal in the real estate firm Brady-Sullivan Properties. For more information on the search process, contact Arthur Sullivan at 603-622-6223 or asullivan@bradysullivan.com

About The Moore Center

The Moore Center is a nonprofit statewide organization with a legacy of serving others for 65 years. They provide compassionate, high quality, cost-effective services for all ages – from early intervention services for children, to programs and services for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries, to home care services for seniors wishing to remain independent in their own homes. They also provide training for the human services workforce. To learn more, visit moorecenter.org