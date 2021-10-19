Sununu endorses Victoria Sullivan for mayor

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday morning, Victoria Sullivan’s campaign for mayor announced that Sullivan has been endorsed by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

“I’m honored to have earned Governor Chris Sununu’s endorsement in the final stretch of my campaign to save Manchester. From the shocking incidents of violent crime, rising homelessness, higher taxes, and failing schools,” said Sullivan. “Governor Sununu is keenly aware of the challenges the Queen City is facing right now under Mayor Joyce Craig. He needs a partner in the Corner Office at City Hall who will be able to work with state leaders on how best to confront these problems.”

Sullivan also referenced conflict between Sununu and Craig in the past, seeing it as finger-pointing that diverts from meaningful action to solve issues.

“Manchester is a great city with great people, but strong, new leadership is clearly needed in the Mayor’s office. Victoria Sullivan will deliver that leadership, and on “Day One” as Mayor will tackle the challenges facing the City with courage and conviction,” said Sununu. “Victoria will work as a partner – not an adversary – with the State of New Hampshire to make sure Manchester is fully connected to the Granite State’s booming economy. Victoria Sullivan is the best choice for Mayor.”

Sununu joins U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse, N.H. House Speaker Sherm Packard, former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), former Manchester Mayor and Executive Councilor Ray Wieczorek and several other elected officials and activists who have endorsed Sullivan this year.