Manchester East Soccer League receives a jump kick in support 

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of their ongoing efforts to support youth sports, Quirk Chevy has donated $1,000 to the Manchester East Soccer League which will be used to help address some of the league’s financial needs.

Dan Adams, President of Manchester East Soccer League said, “This generous donation will be used to purchase soccer equipment and provide funding for field maintenance costs. It will also help families who would be financially unable to register their children to play.”

Rachel Victer, Public Relations Manager for Quirk said, “For over forty years Quirk has been supporting a number of youth sports and enrichment programs benefiting youngsters in New Hampshire. It’s a joy seeing children hitting the field engaging in a healthy lifestyle and learning leadership and team-building skills that will last a lifetime”.

Quirk is one of the largest New England auto dealers, currently operating 16 active dealerships and service centers and employing over 1,500 employees located throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company also owns and operates Quirk Parts Depot, a 200,000 square foot warehouse that delivers OEM auto parts worldwide.