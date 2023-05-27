Sunday’s weather: Sunny and hot, high of 92

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 06:24 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:00 PM.

