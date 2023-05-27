Sunday’s weather: Sunny and hot, high of 92

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
Weather Flash
Shorts and flip-flop alert for the unofficial start of summer! But be aware entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock!
5-Day Forecast May 28-June 1
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with temperatures above normal. May get around 90 Wednesday and into the 90s on Thursday.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 06:24 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:00 PM.
West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.