Sunday’s weather: Sunny and hot, high of 92

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, May 27, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today is the warmest day of the weekend, as highs climb to 90 degrees away from the coastline. A brief cool down on Memorial Day, as a backdoor front sweeps across New Hampshire. Then temperatures trend back to warmer than normal, with 90-degree heat possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather Flash

Shorts and flip-flop alert for the unofficial start of summer! But be aware entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock!


5-Day Forecast May 28-June 1

Today: Mostly sunny & hot. High 92 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & mild. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Sunny & not as warm. High 70 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 77 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with near-record heat. High 91 (Record 94 2013) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & hot. High 92 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & warm. Low 67 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with temperatures above normal. May get around 90 Wednesday and into the 90s on Thursday.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 06:24 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:00 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts