Local author continues giving streak with gift to All Youth Count in support of foster kids

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Gail Durant Community, Point of View, Random Shots & Personal Thoughts 0
Kathy Flynn, Senior Director Major Gifts & Planned Giving, and Gail Durant, author. Courtesy Photo

It’s that time of year again –  I did another check presentation, this time at my home, to help benefit “children without parents.” I always promised 100% of my book sales to help kids in some way, and to date, this will make $8,500 given from the last four years of book sales! I am very proud, thanks to all of you who bought my book and a love that will never die! [More on that below.]

This year I chose All Youth Count, a program of Easterseals NH, VT & Farnum

All Youth Count (AYC) is a public-private partnership between Easterseals NH, DCYF, and private sector partners designed to provide foster care to youth, as well as youth who recently exited foster care ages 14-26, with assistance to lead successful, independent lives. Providing a combination of supportive employment, vocational mentorship, and individualized support to mitigate barriers to independence/stability, AYC seeks to reach youth who would benefit from person-centered, individualized assistance.

Kathy Flynn with Kathie Richard, Director of Events for All Youth Count. Photo/Gail Durant

Community Support 

Numerous national studies have shown that youth “aging out” of foster care between 18 and 21 years of age without being adopted or reunited with the biological parent(s) are at substantially higher risk of homelessness, incarceration, unemployment, substance misuse, and isolation. In addition, these same studies show that more than 30% of youth 21 years of age who are no longer in foster care are disconnected from work and school. Support from individuals and businesses in our community is critical to help make an impact.

This is a reminder that my book, “Soul Signs from the Other Side,” is about finding your own signs after losing a loved one. It showcases 85 photos to show you how I interpret my signs, which always comforts me! It’s also a love story about my late husband Bob, who passed from glioblastoma, a brain cancer, and the signs he still sends to me to this day!!!

You can purchase a copy at Amazon for $24.99 if you would like to help me, help the kids!!!

Thank you, and have a Colorful Day!!!

Gail Durant is the fourth-oldest from a family of 13 children. She has lived in Manchester her whole life with the exception of one year in Hillsboro. She worked for 41 years in shoe shops, laundry and manufacturing and fully retired five years ago. She lost her husband Bob almost three years ago to brain cancer, and is currently writing a book about their love story, Bob’s diagnosis, and the signs she receives from him, to this day. Proceeds from the book will go to charities to help children in some way and also for brain cancer research. She resides in Manchester with her dog, Miss Spirit (short for Christmas Spirit) and has a daughter she adopted a few years ago, who came into her life at age 7 and is now 40. She has enjoyed photography most of her life, and loves taking random shots, and spinning the thoughts she has into stories, with pictures. She can be reached at gailmoose527@gmail.com.

