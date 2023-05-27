Local author continues giving streak with gift to All Youth Count in support of foster kids

It’s that time of year again – I did another check presentation, this time at my home, to help benefit “children without parents.” I always promised 100% of my book sales to help kids in some way, and to date, this will make $8,500 given from the last four years of book sales! I am very proud, thanks to all of you who bought my book and a love that will never die! [More on that below.]

This year I chose All Youth Count, a program of Easterseals NH, VT & Farnum.

All Youth Count (AYC) is a public-private partnership between Easterseals NH, DCYF, and private sector partners designed to provide foster care to youth, as well as youth who recently exited foster care ages 14-26, with assistance to lead successful, independent lives. Providing a combination of supportive employment, vocational mentorship, and individualized support to mitigate barriers to independence/stability, AYC seeks to reach youth who would benefit from person-centered, individualized assistance.

Community Support

Numerous national studies have shown that youth “aging out” of foster care between 18 and 21 years of age without being adopted or reunited with the biological parent(s) are at substantially higher risk of homelessness, incarceration, unemployment, substance misuse, and isolation. In addition, these same studies show that more than 30% of youth 21 years of age who are no longer in foster care are disconnected from work and school. Support from individuals and businesses in our community is critical to help make an impact.

This is a reminder that my book, “Soul Signs from the Other Side,” is about finding your own signs after losing a loved one. It showcases 85 photos to show you how I interpret my signs, which always comforts me! It’s also a love story about my late husband Bob, who passed from glioblastoma, a brain cancer, and the signs he still sends to me to this day!!!

You can purchase a copy at Amazon for $24.99 if you would like to help me, help the kids!!!

Thank you, and have a Colorful Day!!!

Read more from Gail Durant here.