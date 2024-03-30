Sunday’s weather: Early precipitation, then sun, high of 53

Saturday, March 30, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Easter the last day of March will produce a dawn snow or rain shower in spots for Easter sunrise services with sunrise at 6:29 with temperatures in the middle 30s. The afternoon some sun and breezy with a high of 53.

5-Day Outlook, March 31-April 4

Easter: A dawn snow or rain shower in spots then breezy with some sun & clouds. High 53 (feel like 46) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
April Fools’ Day: Some sun & clouds. High 55 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Becoming cloudy. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High 47 Winds: E 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Cloudy with a mix of rain & snow showers late. Low 35 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Rain & snow to wet snow (2-4″) and windy. High 38 Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph
Wednesday night: Windy with heavy wet snow (6-12″) with blizzard conditions. Low 30 Winds: NE 15-25+ (gust 40 mph) Thursday: Morning snow (1-2″); mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High 39 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is for some sunshine and a high of 63. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

April snow next week? An April Nor’easter is possible next Wednesday into Thursday with blizzard-like conditions. The potential exists for 1-2 feet of snow!

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s… except around 20 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 80 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 115 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

