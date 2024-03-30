April 9: Manufacturing career fair connects job seekers with industry employers 

MANCHESTER, NH — NH Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NH MEP) is hosting Automated Manufacturing & Bio-fabrication Career Fair, connecting job seekers with leading employers in the manufacturing industry. The event will take place on Tuesday April 9, 2024, at Manchester Community College, Manchester, NH from 3-6 p.m. The event is free to participate in or to attend.

Arrive early at 1 p.m. to hear presentations by industry experts featuring Ned Gordon, Chief Operating Officer from The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI).

This is a FREE, unique opportunity for recent high school graduates, college students and adults looking to explore career options. The 45+ businesses participating in the event represent a wide range of sectors within the manufacturing industry, including automated and bio-fabrication manufacturing. Job seekers attending will have the opportunity to:

Meet face-to-face with hiring managers from local manufacturing companies.

Learn about the latest trends and opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

Explore internship and apprenticeship opportunities.

Network with industry professionals, and potentially secure interviews and job offers.

“On April 9th stop by MCC, and you will be amazed at the career opportunities available. Meet some of New Hampshire’s greatest innovators and learn how you can increase your earning potential and quality of life. Stop by and visit your future, everyone is welcome!” said Tony Fernandez, NH MEP Center Director and President with over 45 years in the manufacturing sector.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress professionally. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect face-to-face with industry employers and take the next step in your manufacturing career!

Manufacturers interested in participating in the Automated Manufacturing & Bio-fabrication Manufacturing Career Fair can reserve a free table. Contact Allyson Goldman at NH MEP: 603-724-4536 or email: allysong@nhmep.org.

About New Hampshire Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NH MEP):

NH MEP provides affordable, innovative solutions to the problems encountered by today’s manufacturing enterprise by facilitating interaction between industry, government and academia. NH MEP proudly offers workshops, training and implementation on a variety of programs and services essential to New Hampshire’s small- and medium-sized manufacturers.

Learn more about New Hampshire Manufacturing Network and the Career Fair here.