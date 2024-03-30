Shaheen highlights new incoming federal funding for Manchester projects

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) announced on Thursday that more than $100 million for 101 New Hampshire projects in the final government funding bills for fiscal year (FY) 2024 has been secured, including funding for several Manchester projects as part of the Congressional Directed Spending process.

“As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee who helps craft these bills, I was proud to secure more than $100 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for a range of critical projects that will make life better for Granite Staters,” said Shaheen. “From investments in health care facilities and educational training to resources to combat homelessness and the substance use disorder crisis, these projects will help our communities and our state thrive.”

The Manchester initiatives funded include…

Elliot Health System: $577,000 to support the purchase of new mammography screening equipment.

SEE Science Center: $200,000 for a new exhibit exploring STEM topics called the Millyard Design Zone: Cities Reinvented at the SEE Science Center that will integrate local planning and engineering challenges into age-appropriate hands-on activities.

Manchester School District: $105,000 to develop a training program to build resiliency in Manchester School District’s education leadership team, including district and school leaders and $48,000 to provide training in active attack response protocols for school district staff.

Catholic Medical Center: $407,000 to replace outdated diagnostic x-ray equipment in one of four x-ray rooms at Catholic Medical Center.

The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester: $408,000 to provide Peer Support Specialist certification training and InSHAPE health mentor certification training.

City of Manchester Department of Public Works: $850,000 to upgrade 28 signalized intersections in the downtown area. Upgrades will improve these intersections, which currently run on a pre-timed schedule, to be optimized by utilizing new signal equipment including video detection, advanced traffic controllers and other signal improvements to allow these intersections to be tied into a central management system.

Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI): $1,200,000 to build out a biofabrication standards test lab that will allow proper characterization and standards assurance for the new medical technology being developed at ARMI.

City of Manchester/New Hampshire Department of Transportation: $1,500,000 to support the City of Manchester in providing upgraded, ADA compliant, pedestrian infrastructure centered around the core of the downtown area.

City of Manchester: $91,000 to make improvements to Bass Island Park, to the boat launch and peninsula on the Piscataquog River in order to prevent erosion and improve stormwater control.

City of Manchester Fire Department: $1,455,000 to improve access and security for the City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC). This project includes installation of an elevator making the EOC ADA compliant.