Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with high of 38, coastal storm stirs up treacherous Monday morning commute

Saturday, January 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video Report

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy. Low pressure moving up the East Coast will arrive Sunday night bringing snow (2-4″) which may mix with rain by tomorrow morning. The potential for slow going on tomorrow morning’s commute.

Weather Alerts

A coastal storm impacts New Hampshire tonight and tomorrow, including tomorrow’s morning commute.
  • Accumulating snowfall likely especially away from the coast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued.
  • Rain/snowline remains uncertain, though there has been a southward trend.
  • 6+” possible where precipitation is all snow.
  • Minor coastal flooding is again possible during the Monday morning high tide.
  • Gusty northwest winds 20+ mph behind exiting system Monday into Monday night

Daily Forecast for Jan. 22, 2022-Jan. 26, 2023

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow (2-4″) developing mixing with rain by morning. Low 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Windy with rain and snow becoming all snow (1-3″). High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: NNW 10-20+ mph
Monday night: Clearing & breezy. Low 24 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Tuesday: Some sun & breezy. High 39 (feel like 30) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Clouding up with snow by evening. High 34 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Snowy (4-7″) & windy. Low 29 (feel like 15) Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Some clearing & breezy. Low 25 (feel like 15) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

More snow is possible next Wednesday night with the potential of 4-7″.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

 

