Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with high of 38, coastal storm stirs up treacherous Monday morning commute

Today will be mostly cloudy. Low pressure moving up the East Coast will arrive Sunday night bringing snow (2-4″) which may mix with rain by tomorrow morning. The potential for slow going on tomorrow morning’s commute.

Wednesday : Clouding up with snow by evening. High 34 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday : Windy with rain and snow becoming all snow (1-3″). High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: NNW 10-20+ mph

More snow is possible next Wednesday night with the potential of 4-7″.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.