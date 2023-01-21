Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with high of 38, coastal storm stirs up treacherous Monday morning commute

Weather Watch Video Report
Sunday’s Weather
Today will be mostly cloudy. Low pressure moving up the East Coast will arrive Sunday night bringing snow (2-4″) which may mix with rain by tomorrow morning. The potential for slow going on tomorrow morning’s commute.
Weather Alerts
- Accumulating snowfall likely especially away from the coast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued.
- Rain/snowline remains uncertain, though there has been a southward trend.
- 6+” possible where precipitation is all snow.
- Minor coastal flooding is again possible during the Monday morning high tide.
- Gusty northwest winds 20+ mph behind exiting system Monday into Monday night
Daily Forecast for Jan. 22, 2022-Jan. 26, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
More snow is possible next Wednesday night with the potential of 4-7″.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.