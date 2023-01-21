Logan Clegg indicted on second-degree murder charges in Reids’ shooting deaths

CONCORD, NH – Logan Clegg, arrested in October for the April 2022 homicides of Djeswende and Stephen Reid, has been indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury on eight charges related to their deaths.

The indictments were handed up this week and announced Friday by Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood in a press release.

The indictments against Clegg include:

Two counts of second-degree murder, for “knowingly causing the death” of each of the Reids by shooting them;

Two alternative second-degree murder charges for “recklessly causing the death” of each of the Reids “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by shooting them;

Two counts of falsifying physical evidence for moving and concealing each of their bodies;

One count of falsifying physical evidence for burning his tent and campsite after their deaths;

One count of being a convicted felon “possessing or having under his control a pistol, revolver or other firearm.”

In New Hampshire, a conviction on second-degree murder can bring a sentence of life in prison. Second-degree murder is either knowingly causing the death of another person or causing the death recklessly under circumstances that show “an extreme indifference to the value of human life.” Recklessness and indifference are presumed if the person who’s charged used a deadly weapon while committing, or attempting to commit, a Class A felony, according to N.H. law.

Second-degree murder charges differ from first-degree murder in New Hampshire law in that murder was not pre-meditated in second degree.

Clegg was arrested in Burlington, VT, on Oct. 12, on a fugitive from justice warrant. Clegg was wanted in Utah for violating probation after his 2020 conviction for receiving stolen property, burglary and theft. He was extradited to New Hampshire to face charges on the Reid homicides after waiving extradition at an Oct. 20 hearing in Chittenden County Superior Court.

Long Trail to Arrest

Clegg was living in the woods in the Broken Trail area of northeast Concord when the Reids were shot April 18, 2022. They were reported missing the next day, and their bodies were found, with multiple gunshot wounds, on April 20.

The day the Reids were shot, a woman walking her dogs on the trail system heard gunshots, and minutes later encountered a man on the trail where the bodies would later be found who fit Clegg’s description.

On the day their bodies were found, police encountered Clegg in the woods, and he told them his name was Arthur Kelley. The encounter was before the Reids’ bodies were found. Clegg fled the area before he could be tied to the homicides.

An affidavit by South Burlington, VT, police to support the arrest warrant on the Utah charges outlines the lengthy, detailed investigation New Hampshire law enforcement undertook that led to their belief Clegg killed the Reids. New Hampshire officials have said that there is a more detailed New Hampshire affidavit, but that has been sealed.

In Utah, Clegg was arrested and later convicted after stealing two guns and ammunition from a sporting goods store. He was tied to the theft of the guns after he was arrested for a later theft. He was convicted in August 2020, and sentenced to time served and 36 months’ probation, but left Utah before completing probation.

Concord Police Department investigators determined Clegg first arrived in the city in November 2021, when he bought camping equipment at the Walmart on Loudon Road and got a job at the nearby McDonald’s. He had been living in the woods between then and the time the Reids were killed, but left the area after their bodies were found, according to the affidavit.

Clegg, who grew up in Washington state, killed a Spokane man, Corey Adams, in 2018, but was not charged after police determined the stabbing was self-defense.

Clegg is being held without bail in Merrimack County Jail. He is scheduled for arraignment on the indictment charges at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Below, The affidavit filed Oct. 20, 2022, in Chittenden County Superior Court in Vermont supporting Logan Clegg’s arrest on fugitive from Utah charges that led to his arrest.