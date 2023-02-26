Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and not as cold, with afternoon snow showers; high of 37

Weather Watch Video

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s with a few snow showers producing a dusting to one inch.

Weather Alerts Heavier snow showers or snow squalls are possible this afternoon through the evening with a dusting to one inch. A major winter storm is on the way next Tuesday; keep checking Manchester Ink Link for updates. 5-Day Outlook, Feb. 26-March 2 Today: Cloudy and not as cold with afternoon snow showers (Trace-1″) High 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tonight: Snow showers early with some clearing and cold. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun then clouds. High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph Monday night: Periods of snow (2-4″) Low 25 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph Tuesday: Snow (2-4″) & windy. High 32 (feel like 20) Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Snow to flurries (1″) some clearing late. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday (March 1): Milder with some sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Clouding up with some snow mixed with rain late. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain showers. High 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of March some sun with temperatures around 40

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 10 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 35 mph increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 12 to 22. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.