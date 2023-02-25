Memorial ends season with a loss

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Crusaders of Manchester Memorial finished their regular season on Friday with a 66-53 loss to Londonderry.

The Lancers held a comfortable lead throughout the contest, opening up a 34-19 lead by the half that narrowed only once the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Sophomore Bory Bory was the only Crusader in double digits with 13 points. Sophomore Mason Paquette had 19 points for Londonderry, followed by senior Kevin Rourke (17) and senior Trevor Edmunds (16).

Memorial finishes the regular season 5-13, just short of a playoff berth. Londonderry was 6-12, tied with Salem and Concord.