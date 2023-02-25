Memorial ends season with a loss

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0
Saturday, February 25, 2023 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Londonderry’s James Totten guards Memorial’s Thomas Stamoulis. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Crusaders of Manchester Memorial finished their regular season on Friday with a 66-53 loss to Londonderry.

The Lancers held a comfortable lead throughout the contest, opening up a 34-19 lead by the half that narrowed only once the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Sophomore Bory Bory was the only Crusader in double digits with 13 points.  Sophomore Mason Paquette had 19 points for Londonderry, followed by senior Kevin Rourke (17) and senior Trevor Edmunds (16).

Memorial finishes the regular season 5-13, just short of a playoff berth. Londonderry was 6-12, tied with Salem and Concord.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts