Student rep says peers oppose leveling changes

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Adjustments to the leveling system at Manchester’s public high schools hit an obstacle on Monday as the Board of School Committee heard that students are not supportive of leveling changes.

During scheduled student communication to the board, Central High School Student Representative Kellan Barbee told the board that his few of his fellow students support changing the current four-tiered system that adjusts subject matter for different students based on past performance.

Superintendent John Goldhardt has recommended changing the four-tiered system into a tier for advanced placement students and another generalized tier he hopes will prevent students from being left behind at lower levels.

Barbee told the board that many of his colleagues are indifferent to changes in the leveling system, with others fervently opposed to changes, fearing that a new system may create classes that make them feel left behind.

He added that research he has looked at regarding leveling is mixed at best in terms of educational outcomes.

Instead, Barbee recommended that the board reach out to students and create more elective classes that align directly with students’ educational interests, facilitating their focus in the classroom.

Ward 9 BOSC Member Arthur Beaudry thanked Barbee for his insight and praised his ability to represent his fellow students, but also said that something needed to be done given the fact that Manchester students are testing 50 percent below the state average in science, a sentiment echoed by Ward 5 BOSC Member Jeremy Dobson.

Beaudry also asked if Goldhardt should discuss his plans on levelling with students would be effective. Barbee said it wouldn’t hurt, but did not think it would change many opinions given the strength of their beliefs.

Mayor Joyce Craig advised circling back to Goldhardt on the issue, adding that other topics may preempt the issue over the next six months. However, Ward 2 BOSC Member Kathleen Kelly Arnold and Beaudry urged Barbee and other students to participate at future subcommittee meetings where the matter would be fleshed out in greater detail.